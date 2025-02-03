Employee Insights Needed To Shape Hancock County’s Future Workforce

(From Raise The Bar Hancock County)

Whether employees are on the frontline, managing a team, working in an office, or running a business, their experience at work matters. Raise the Bar Hancock County and the Hancock County Business Advisory Council are calling on local employees at all levels and in all industries to participate in the Professional Insights Poll, a quick survey designed to identify priority skills and training.

The poll is open until February 27, 2025, and takes less than eight minutes to complete. Responses will directly shape local education and training programs, ensuring the next generation is ready to step into careers with the right skills — whether in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, IT, retail, finance, or any other field.

What We’re Asking About:

The tools, equipment, and technology used in an employee’s job

The technical skills and certifications that matter to an industry

No matter the workplace role—whether employee’s are just starting out, supervising a team, or leading a company—their perspective is valuable. We need input from all generations, backgrounds, and experience levels.

How to Participate

Taking the survey is easy! Complete the survey by clicking on the photo or scanning the QR code at www.raisethebarhancock.org/insightpoll.

Raise the Bar and local education leaders will use the results to improve career readiness programs, shape curriculum, and support businesses with stronger job candidates.

About Raise the Bar Hancock County

Raise the Bar Hancock County builds partnerships between schools, employers, and community leaders to ensure a strong, skilled workforce. Through initiatives like career exposure programs, curriculum development, and employer engagement, Raise the Bar is shaping the future of work in Hancock County.

About Hancock County Business Advisory Council

Led by Raise the Bar and the Hancock County ESC, the Hancock County Business Advisory Council (BAC) assists in building a viable and productive relationship between the schools and employers in Hancock County through increased awareness, cooperation, and involvement. Operating under the requirements of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, the Hancock County BAC’s members include representatives from every Hancock County local school district and area employers. The BAC meets quarterly to streamline workforce development initiatives for students in grades K-12.