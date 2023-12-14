EV Fast Charging Station Opens In Ohio

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers now have another place to charge up in Central Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks celebrated the opening of the nation’s first EV fast charging station built as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Located at the London Pilot Travel Center along Interstate 70 at U.S. 42, as part of a collaboration with General Motors, the nation’s first NEVI charging station is equipped with fast chargers installed by EVgo and owned by Pilot Travel Centers LLC. Each charging stall is capable of providing up to 350 kW when charging a single vehicle and when multiple vehicles are charging at the same time, each port will receive up to 175 kW. This amount of power is enough to charge most EVs up to 80% in 20-40 minutes, depending on the vehicle’s battery.

“Ohio continues to be at the forefront of transportation innovation by deploying new technologies to help people safely get where they need to go,” said Governor DeWine. “As the mix of vehicles on the road changes, EV charging stations are part of improving customer service for drivers and businesses who choose to go electric.”

As a leader in creating a statewide network of fast charging stations, Ohio has acted with urgency to give the state an advantage in securing the equipment and workforce needed to successfully implement its plan. Building a reliable network of fast chargers is key to eliminating “range anxiety” for EV drivers and increasing access to cutting-edge technology in every part of the state.

“This EV charging station is just the latest in a long line of transportation firsts in Ohio,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We are ensuring our state has the infrastructure to handle not only the vehicles of today, but of tomorrow.”

In addition to being reliable and conveniently located less than a mile from the interstate, NEVI stations must include access to restrooms and a place to buy food and beverages while you charge. At this Pilot location, customers can also access Wi-Fi and are sheltered from the weather by a large overhead canopy.

“Huge congratulations to Ohio on this historic accomplishment, which is going to help ensure that we position America as a leader in the clean energy economy,” said Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “President Biden invested $7.5 billion in EV charging through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help make this milestone happen, and we are thrilled that states like Ohio are helping us build a national network of EV charging stations across the country.”

“Today marks a major step toward America’s electric future, as we work to scale up a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers by the end of the decade,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “By investing in electric infrastructure, we are creating good-paying jobs, reducing carbon pollution, and securing America’s position as the global leader in automotive innovation.”

“The opening of this landmark EV charging station is a major step in the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to create a convenient, affordable, and reliable electrified transportation system,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Ohio’s new station—and the thousands that will follow across the nation—would not have been possible without the unprecedented investments this Administration has made in clean energy solutions that will lower costs and benefit the lives of untold millions of Americans.”

“Our travel centers are uniquely able to provide EV drivers with the comforts and conveniences that people are familiar with on the road,” said Tim Langenkamp, vice president of business development – sustainability for Pilot Travel Centers LLC. “With our Pilot and Flying J travel centers located along all major American highways and interstates, EV drivers will be able to travel with confidence thanks to these investments in charging infrastructure and public/private partnerships like Ohio’s NEVI program. We are thrilled to be the nation’s first NEVI-funded charging station.”

“Public charging infrastructure is critical to spur the mass adoption of electric vehicles, and EVgo is proud to deploy the nation’s first NEVI-funded station,” said Marcy Bauer, SVP of Deployment at EVgo. “Thanks to the leadership of DriveOhio, this is the first of many fast-charging stations that will open across the state. With this new site, Ohioans and EV travelers alike will enjoy greater range confidence with increased access to convenient, reliable fast charging.”

ODOT and Pilot Travel Centers expect to begin construction on nine more EV charging locations in Ohio over the next several months. By the end of 2024, a total of 25 new fast charging stations are anticipated to be operational in Ohio, which represents a total investment of more than $24 million. This includes $18 million in NEVI funding plus $6 million from the private entities selected to install and operate the charging stations, including Pilot Travel Centers, Francis Energy, Meijer, EVgo Services, and ChargeNet Stations.

In total, Ohio will receive $140 million in NEVI funds over five years to support the installation of EV charging stations across the state. While the first round focused on interstates, future rounds will fill in infrastructure gaps along major U.S. and state routes as well. ODOT is currently accepting proposals for the next round of funding through January 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST. To learn more about how to submit a proposal, please visit http://drive.ohio.gov/nevi.