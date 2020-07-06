Even Hotter Weather Expected As Heatwave Continues

It was a sweltering 4th of July weekend and this heatwave isn’t showing any signs of easing up.

In fact, it’s going to get even hotter this week, with highs in the mid 90s expected in the Findlay area.

This prolonged stretch of hot weather will continue at least through Friday with temperatures in the mid 90s each day.

Forecasters say humidity will begin to increase by Tuesday with heat index values ranging from the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service says heat advisories may be needed to be issued for some areas.

Precautions should be taken to stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.

Drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing, don’t over-exert yourself and stay inside in the air conditioning.

The high on Monday and Tuesday is forecast to be 96, and the high on Wednesday is expected to reach 97.