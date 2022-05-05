Event Changing Youth Perception Of Manufacturing Industry

Hancock County manufacturers will host around 1,000 8th graders during Raise The Bar’s week-long Manufacturing Week.

The students will come from 11 Findlay and Hancock County middle schools.

Each school participates in one of the four scheduled days, allowing students and teachers to tour two manufacturing facilities as well as interact with four additional companies and two educational pathways at Owens Community College Findlay Campus.

Raise The Bar says Manufacturing Week, which is one of their most recognized initiatives, highlights the multitude of career opportunities available in the manufacturing industry and is changing youth perception of the industry.

“Manufacturing is an exciting industry eager to hire creators, visionaries, problem solvers, and doers,” said Tricia Valasek, Executive Director of Raise the Bar.

“Job openings in manufacturing have exceeded 800,000 annually, and Hancock County plays a part in these numbers. Our goal for Manufacturing Week is to give students the chance to explore the industry at a young age. We hope this introductory experience will plant the seed that they should someday choose employment with one of Hancock County’s manufacturers.”

Manufacturing Week will be held May 9-10 and May 12-13.

