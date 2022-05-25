Event Helps Children Learn To Process Grief

Area youth will have an opportunity to take part in “Grief Trails,” sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, in June and July.

“Grief Trails” is a program that allows children, ages six to 12 years old, to learn about the importance of communicating emotions and needs to others during times of grief, while working hands-on with gentle horses.

Two locations and dates will be offered for this year’s program and are as follows:

Lane of Dreams, LLC, located at 2502 East County Road 16, Tiffin, OH, Friday, June 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date has been scheduled for Friday, July 8, 2022. Registration for this event is due by June 1, 2022.

Challenged Champions, located at 11913 County Road 6, Ottawa, OH, on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for this event is due by July 1, 2022.

BVHS says although children may appear to be less affected by the death of a loved one, there are many questions, fears and worries as they attempt to make sense of the loss and deal with the changes it creates.

The children will gather with their peers in an encouraging environment and participate in activities that will help them express their feelings, learn effective communication tools and have fun at the same time.

Bereavement coordinator, Kristi Beall, along with trained volunteers, will guide the children through conversation, horseback riding and creating keepsakes.

This year, participants will learn to be “On Safari – Journeying Your Way through Grief.”

Camp activities include arts and crafts, outdoor fun and a butterfly release.

In addition to these traditional camp activities, children participate in grief support activities to gain skills in managing their personal grief.

This event is being offered through Bridge’s Group Special Times Always Remembered (S.T.A.R.) at no cost to the family, with all materials provided.

For more information and/or to request a registration form, call Bridge Bereavement Services at 419-423-5351 or email Kristi Beall, at [email protected]

Registration is required.