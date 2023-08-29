Event Seeks To Break Down Preconceived Notions

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has partnered with the University of Findlay, University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, University of Findlay’s Phi Alpha Honor Society, and the University of Findlay’s Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society to bring New Perspectives: A Living Library to the Mazza Museum on October 17, 2023 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Books can educate people through fascinating stories of human experience. Every now and then, you may be lucky enough to pick up an unforgettable adventure that peels away all but the very nature of human beings, exposing the commonality among us all. Long-held biases and beliefs fall away, and you are left with a new understanding and a fresh perspective, all because you read a new story.

Assistant Director of the library Joel Mantey says the event is about breaking down those barriers of preconceived notions of who someone is and what their story is.

New Perspectives: A Living Library seeks to engage our community in conversation by providing a non-judgmental environment for people to speak one-on-one with those they might otherwise never have the chance to meet – people who may have different life experiences, stories, or beliefs. Participants will have 30 minutes to listen to each storyteller’s personal story and ask questions they might normally feel uncomfortable asking. These interactions will help participants and storytellers build a better understanding of each other as human beings through conversation and engagement.

This year’s New Perspectives event expands on previous years’ Human Library experiences and empowers community members to share their amazingly unique stories, no matter their circumstances. Creating a safe, judgment-free learning platform where personal conversations can challenge stigma and stereotypes echoes the library’s mission to treat all equally, respectfully, and with a friendly attitude.

The library is seeking volunteers to be storytellers for this program. If you are interested in being a volunteer and sharing your story, please contact Melody Flick at [email protected] or the visit the library’s website at www.findlaylibrary.org for an online application.