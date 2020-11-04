Event To Be Held To Honor Hancock County Veterans

While the Hancock County Veterans Day Parade won’t be held this year due to the pandemic, there will still be a service held to honor local Veterans.

Bill Johns, president of the Hancock County Veterans Service Commission, says they’ll be holding an event at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the Hancock County War Memorial to let Veterans know how much they appreciate their service and sacrifice.

Bill says those who attend the event should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

He says the coronavirus is affecting a lot of Veterans and they wanted to do something to show Veterans that they’re still thinking of them and are here for them.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11th.

See video from last year’s parade and service below.