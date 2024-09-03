Event To Bring Awareness To Veteran Mental Health And Suicide Prevention

(From Allen-Kramp Wealth Management)

Approximately 22 veterans take their life each day. That’s one loss every 65 minutes.

On Thursday, September 5th, a silent watch will be held from 7AM – 5:30PM in front of the Hancock County Courthouse to show our veterans that we stand with them in their fight against suicide and to show them that they do not have to fight alone.

A flag-draped casket will honorably be carried from the backside of the Hancock County Courthouse to the front sidewalk by veteran and active-duty military and set in place at 7AM. Opening ceremonies will begin promptly with volunteers showing support by standing guard and changing out every 22 minutes.

This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Hancock County Veteran Service Office will be in attendance with mental health support information.

The last stand will take place around 5:20PM with the hosts, Titus Allen, Rodney Kramp, Marcy Bibler, Leah Cook and Nicole Wagner from Allen-Kramp Wealth Management (AK).

AK is hosting this event this year in honor and memory of their late friend, Gaven Smith (United States Marine Corps), and his fellow fallen.