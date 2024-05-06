Event To Highlight Importance Of Kinship Care

The Family Resource Center in Findlay will be putting on a Kinship Care Event.

“Kinship care plays a vital role in providing a stable and supportive environment to children,” said the Family Resource Center.

There are many kinship care families in our area, where a child is being raised by a non-parent member of the family.

Sometimes these are grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, or aunt/uncles raising nieces/nephews because of a family’s unique situation.

These families are often searching for connection with other kinship families, and the Wednesday event hopes to make some of those connections.

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 8th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lindamood Room at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

Get more details in the flyer below.