Findlay and Hancock County are included in an Excessive Heat Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes from noon Thursday through the evening.

Conditions are expected to be mostly sunny on Thursday with a high temperature on around 95 and heat index values around 108.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

People are reminded that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

