Excessive Heat Watch Issued

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Forecasters say dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 are possible.

The hottest temperatures and heat index values are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People are reminded that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Meantime, there is a threat of severe weather Monday night into early Tuesday.

A line of complex severe storms that will move through the area could include damaging wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, large hail, heavy rainfall, lightning and even tornadoes.

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding.