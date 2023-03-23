Excessive Rainfall Causing Flooding Concerns

Forecasters expect excessive rainfall to cause some flooding in Findlay.

As of late Thursday, the National Weather Service was forecasting the Blanchard River to crest at 12.8 feet on Saturday night, which is within the minor flood stage. Some roads will be closed from flooding if the river reaches that level. The picture above was taken around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The river is then expected to drop back to action stage on Sunday.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Eagle Creek in Findlay.

Forecasters said the creek was at 9.3 feet on Thursday afternoon, which is slightly above flood stage of 9 feet.

The creek was expected to rise to around 9.5 feet late Thursday afternoon before falling below flood stage late on Thursday. Minor flooding is forecast.

Forecasters say the river may rise back above flood stage again on Saturday morning due to additional rainfall.

