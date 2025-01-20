Extreme Cold Forces Findlay City Schools To Close

(From Findlay City Schools)

Due to the forecasted extreme temperatures, Findlay City Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

We recognize this is an early notification, but wish to give everyone as much time as possible to make plans for this change in schedule.

We will continue to monitor the expected extreme temperatures for Wednesday.

WFIN – Get the latest forecast, weather alerts, and road alerts here, and the latest school closings and delays here.