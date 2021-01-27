Fake Money Circulating In Northwest Ohio

Some fake money is circulating in the northwestern corner of the State.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community and local businesses to be aware of fake $10 bills being used by scammers in the area.

With a casual glance, the bills may seem real.

But they are prop money used in movies and say on them ‘for motion picture purposes’ – featuring a smirking Alexander Hamilton on the front.

The back carries the same ‘motion picture purposes’ label and says ‘in props we trust.’

The sheriff’s office says any suspected fake or counterfeit bills should be reported to local law enforcement.