The Fall Artwalk in downtown Findlay will be happening on Friday, November 3rd from 5 to 9 p.m.

ArtWalk now takes place three times a year – the first Fridays in May, August, and November.

The free event is open to the whole family

Artists will be located throughout Downtown Findlay in local shops, restaurants, and businesses as well as in our downtown art anchors – Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and Jones Building Artists Studios will be open.

Danielle Wilkin with Visit Findlay was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss ArtWalk.