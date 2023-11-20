Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Fallen Deputy Honored With Sheriff’s Star Award

Local News

(From the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association honored Deputy Daniel J Kin, with The Sheriff’s Star Award.

This is awarded posthumously to a Sheriff’s Office employee who has lost his/her life in the performance of his/her duty under honorable circumstances.

Wife Erin Kin was presented with his award during the BSSA annual conference.

Kin died after being involved in a crash in Pickaway County on December 14th, 2022 while transporting an inmate.

 