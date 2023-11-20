Fallen Deputy Honored With Sheriff’s Star Award

(From the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association honored Deputy Daniel J Kin, with The Sheriff’s Star Award.

This is awarded posthumously to a Sheriff’s Office employee who has lost his/her life in the performance of his/her duty under honorable circumstances.

Wife Erin Kin was presented with his award during the BSSA annual conference.

Kin died after being involved in a crash in Pickaway County on December 14th, 2022 while transporting an inmate.