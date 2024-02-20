Fallen Findlay Police Officer Remembered

(From the Findlay Police Department)

In memory of fallen Findlay Police Officer William Holly, mourning bands will be worn all day by all sworn Findlay Police Officers on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 0001 hrs. until 1159 hrs. Policeman Holly was shot and killed while he and another officer chased two burglary suspects.

One of the men opened fire on Policeman Holly, killing him. Both suspects were arrested and charged with murder. The suspect who shot Policeman Holly was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor.

We remember Officer Holly for his ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of citizens in the City of Findlay, OH.

Ofcr. Holly’s name is represented on our local memorial at the Ft. Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 on S. Romick Parkway and also at Officer Down Memorial Page and all of our Officers and Troopers in Hancock County who have died in the line of duty.

