Fallen Hancock County Law Enforcement Officers Honored At Memorial Service

The Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at the Fallen Officers Memorial at the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 on Romick Parkway in Findlay.

The ten officers from Hancock County law enforcement agencies who have died in the line of duty were remembered and honored with their names spoken aloud and a flower placed at the memorial for them.

The speaker at the Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was Mrs. Vaune Akers, the wife of Findlay Officer Doug Akers who died by suicide in 2018, and she’s dedicated to reducing the mental health stigma among first responders.

“It’s okay to talk about it, the conversation has to happen. It shouldn’t be hidden. It shouldn’t be tucked away. Their struggles are real and we have to acknowledge them and tell them it’s okay, you are going to struggle, you are going to need help eventually and it’s okay to ask for it.”

In addition to her professional and familial responsibilities, Mrs. Akers is deeply involved in volunteer work with FIRST H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization committed to reducing the mental health stigma among first responders and providing support to the families of those lost to suicide.

