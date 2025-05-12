Fallen Officers Honored During National Police Week

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

Each May, communities across the United States come together to honor the courage, service, and ultimate sacrifice of the men and women in law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty. National Police Week is a time to reflect, to grieve, and to stand with the families, friends, and fellow officers who carry the weight of their loss every day.

This year, 345 names of fallen U.S. law enforcement officers will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. These include officers lost in 2024 as well as others from past years whose stories have only recently come to light. With these additions, the Memorial will now bear the names of 24,412 heroes from across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and federal, campus, and military agencies.

The Tiffin Police Department is honored to send Officer Shawn Vallery and Detective Eric England to represent our department during this solemn week of remembrance in our nation’s capital. They will stand in support of those who have fallen and those who continue to serve with bravery and dedication.

The names of all 345 fallen officers will be formally dedicated during the 37th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall at 8:00 p.m. on May 13, 2025. If you’d like to watch, and I would encourage you to do so if you’ve never taken part in this moving tribute visit:

https://nleomf.org/…/national-police…/candlelight-vigil/

As we pause to remember our fallen brothers and sisters, let us also recommit ourselves to the values they upheld—service, courage, and selfless devotion to others. Their memory guides us every day.

Chief David Pauly