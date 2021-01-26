Fallen Toledo Police Officer Laid To Rest

Law enforcement from across Ohio came out to honor fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker on Tuesday.

The funeral procession included several members of the Findlay Police Department including Police Chief Robert Ring and Captain James Mathias.

Captain Mathias says it was nice to see so many law enforcement and community members come out to pay their respects and say goodbye to Officer Stalker.

Stalker was shot and killed during a standoff with a suspect on January 18th.

Click here for information about fundraisers that have been set up for Officer Stalker’s family.

Click here to read the officer’s obituary.