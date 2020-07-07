Fallen Toledo Police Officer Laid To Rest

Toledo police officer Anthony Dia was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed on the 4th of July by an intoxicated man outside a Home Depot.

A memorial and funeral service were held at John F. Savage Arena on the campus of the University of Toledo.

A burial procession took place at noon to Dia’s final resting place at Toledo Memorial Cemetery in Sylvania.

Dia leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said Dia’s last words were “118, tell my family I love them.”

A GoFundMe account has been started for Dia’s family and has already raised more than $200,000.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn and Police Chief Robert Ring attended Dia’s funeral.

“These are men and women who go out each day to serve our communities and put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Muryn said.

“And I think it’s important for us to continue to show them support and thanks for everything they do for us.”