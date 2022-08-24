Family Fishing Day In Putnam County

Everyone’s invited to a morning of fishing and fun in Putnam County.

Kalida Fish and Game, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Black Swamp Chapter Pheasants Forever are holding Family Fishing Day on Saturday, August 27th from 9 to noon.

The event will be held on Lake Charlie which is the larger north pond.

The lake will be open anytime that morning for people to get their spot set up.

Officials say Lake Charlie is rather large so make plans to walk or use a wagon to take your gear if you plan on going to the back side.

Small boats, canoes and kayaks can be used as long as there are no gas engines used.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and fishing starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

No fishing license is required and bait will be provided.

Lunch of grilled hotdogs, chips and drinks will be provided.

This event is open to the public and all ages.