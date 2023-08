Kalida Fish and Game is welcoming people out to their annual Family Fishing Day on Saturday, August 26th.

It will be held at the pond on the north side of State Route 694 from 9 to noon.

The free event is offered in conjunction with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Black Swamp Chapter of Pheasants Forever to promote the outdoors and time spent together fishing.

Food, drinks, bait, and some door prizes will be offered as well.

No fishing license is required.