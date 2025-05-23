Family Resource Center Earns National Recognition

(From Family Resource Center)

Family Resource Center (FRC), a Findlay-based nonprofit behavioral health clinic, has been named the 2025 Star Organization by the National Training and Technical Assistance Center for Child, Youth, and Family Mental Health (NTTAC). This national recognition honors organizations that model excellence in engaging youth and families, delivering mental health services, and leading collaborative, community-based systems of care.

FRC, a System of Care (SOC) sub-awardee of the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Abuse, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), was selected for its innovative approach to mental health care, deep engagement with families and youth, and measurable impact across Hancock, Hardin, Allen, and Auglaize counties.

“Family Resource Center consistently goes above and beyond to meet the needs of children and families,” Precia Stuby, Director of the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, said. “This award recognizes their hard work and dedication to families.”

The award committee highlighted FRC’s:

Innovative Thinking: Expanding trauma-informed, youth-led services in schools and rural communities. • Cultural Responsiveness: Prioritizing access and support for families from diverse backgrounds.

Authentic Engagement: Incorporating youth and family voices through peer roles, advisory councils, and program co-design.

Community Impact: Improving access to care, engagement, and outcomes across the region.

As the 2025 Star Organization, FRC will share its insights and strategies with other providers nationwide through NTTAC’s technical assistance network.