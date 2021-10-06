Family Resource Center Expanding Services

Family Resource Center, which is headquartered in Findlay, has been awarded a $5 million grant through the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant will enable the organization to open new Community Mental Health Clinic facilities in Hardin, Auglaize, Darke and Miami counties, as well as bolster the spectrum of mental health and substance abuse recovery services currently offered in those communities.

The Family Resource Center’s Ginny Williams says it’s no secret that mental health and substance abuse struggles can impact anyone, now more than ever.

The expansion of Family Resource Center into Darke and Miami counties follows the organization’s successful implementation of similar programming in Hancock, Shelby, Allen, Hardin, and Auglaize counties over the last several years.

“That experience is what makes Family Resource Center the perfect team to respond to the behavioral health challenges facing communities where access to care is limited,” said John Bindas, President and CEO of Family Resource Center.

Site selection and staff hiring for the new facilities are set to begin in October, with a goal of opening the Northwest Ohio Community Mental Health Clinics in the first quarter of 2022.