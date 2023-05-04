Family Resource Center Holding Open House For Renovated HQ

Family Resource Center has an open house scheduled to show off its newly renovated headquarters in Findlay.

The open house for the facility, located at 1941 Carlin Street in Findlay, will be held on Monday, May 8th from 3 to 7.

People attending the open house will get a tour of the renovated facility and mental health and substance abuse disorder information will be available. Refreshments will be provided.

FRC Director of Administration Allison Yeager said one of the great things about this renovation is that they will be able to offer adult and youth services under the same roof.

“This will help make things more convenient for families to access care together.”

Family Resource Center provides mental health and substance use disorder services for adults from their location at 1918 North Main, and for youth from their location at 2515 North Main in Findlay.

They plan to bring all those services together under one roof at the renovated Carlin facility.

Funded in part by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and a Community Development Block Grant, the renovation project also includes the addition of an on-site pharmacy and meeting space for groups such as adventure therapy and other community support groups to gather.

