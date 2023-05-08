Family Resource Center Holds Ribbon-Cutting, Open House At Renovated HQ

Family Resource Center held an open house to show off the $1.75 million renovation of its Findlay headquarters on Carlin Street.

The facility, located at 1941 Carlin Street, will open on May 15th.

John Bindas, President and CEO of Family Resource Center, says one of the great things about this renovation is that they’ll now be offering adult and youth services under the same roof.

“We are excited to bring our Findlay facilities up to the same high level of comfort and quality as the other locations we operate across Ohio.”

Family Resource Center previously provided mental health and substance use disorder services for adults from their location at 1918 North Main Street, and for youth from their location at 2515 North Main Street in Findlay.

Now, all those services are together under one roof at the renovated Carlin Street facility.

Funded in part by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and a Community Development Block Grant, the renovation project also includes the addition of an on-site pharmacy and meeting space for groups such as adventure therapy and other community support groups to gather.