Family Video Closing Remaining Stores, Including Findlay

Family Video is closing its remaining 250 stores nationwide, including the one at 1500 North High Street in Findlay.

“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as Covid-19,” said District Manager Scott Jaynes.

He says their liquidation sale is underway and the store will completely close when they sell through their remaining product of movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures.

Jaynes anticipates that taking about six weeks.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Findlay and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD, the parent company of Family Video.

He says Family Video has served the Findlay community with all of their entertainment needs since 1998.