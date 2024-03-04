Famous Face Joins Effort To End Gerrymandering In Ohio

(ONN) – Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Columbus over the weekend for his annual sports festival, took some time to support the group “Citizens Not Politicians” in their effort to get an amendment on the November ballot that would exclude politicians from the Ohio Redistricting Commission and ultimately change the state’s voting maps.

Right now, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is made up of 3 statewide officeholders and 4 state lawmakers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the effort for the amendment, saying politicians draw maps to help themselves stay in office.

Schwarzenegger says he helped create an independent redistricting commission in California and thinks all states should follow.

Citizens not Politicians has until July to submit their signatures to get that amendment on the ballot in November.