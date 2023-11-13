(ONN) – The state of Ohio is once again partnering with a group to support food banks with donated venison.

The Division of Wildlife says hunters who harvest a deer and would like to donate the venison to the Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry program can bring it to one of 26 certified deer processing shops in Ohio.

Each donated deer is provided to a verified charitable organization that offers food assistance and can provide around 200 meals.

During the 2022-23 hunting season, the program coordinated the processing of more than 1,100 deer donated by Ohio hunters.