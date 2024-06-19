Farmers’ Market Urging Visitors To Exercise Caution In This Heat

(From the Hancock County Farmers’ Market)

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market will be open, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm this Thursday, at 200 West Main Cross in downtown Findlay, in the Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds of Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Visitors are asked to exercise caution due to the excessive heat event this week and can take a rest in the shade at the Pocket Park on the west side of the parking lot.

Dogs and other pets should not be brought to the market during excessive heat events.

The community can sign up to receive a text message reminder 90 minutes before the start of the market each Thursday at this link, hancockfarmersmarket.com/farmfan.