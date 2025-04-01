‘Farmyard Fables’ Theme Of Mazza Museum’s Next Funday Sunday

(From the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum)

Down-on-the-farm family fun will be featured April 6 during the “Funday Sunday” program at University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. The event, which is free and open to the public, features the theme of “Farmyard Fables.”

“I’m very excited for our last Funday Sunday of the school year. This day will be perfect for anyone who loves animals or digging in the dirt!” said Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

Games, crafts, and activities will be provided, and live sheep and chickens are part of the event.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website or https://oilers.findlay.edu/pages/events/mazza-funday-sunday

Funday Sundays take place at the Mazza Museum, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Hancock Federal Credit Union.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/.

For specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or send an email to [email protected].