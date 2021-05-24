The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened at approximately 9:37 Sunday night on County Road 19, south of Road L, in Jackson Township northwest of Kalida.

The Highway Patrol says Zachary Cassidy, 31, of New Bavaria, was driving north on County Road 19 in a 2017 Yamaha YXZ when he went off the right side of the road, over-corrected, and then went off the left side of the road and stuck a utility pole.

His ATV overturned and he was ejected from it.

Cassidy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said Cassidy was not wearing a safety restraint device and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.