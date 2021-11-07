Fatal Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says an 18-year-old was killed in a crash on Saturday.

Police say Taylor Benson, 18, of Findlay, was driving south in the 500 block of Bright Road at 2:53 Saturday afternoon when her car went left of center and struck an SUV head-on.

Police say Benson was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage to the front end.