Fatal Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man was killed when he drove into the back of a parked semi.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 1800 block of Westfield Drive.

The police department says Jamie L. Deal, 30, of Findlay, was going west on Westfield Drive in an SUV when he crashed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer that was legally parked on the north curb.

Police say the SUV partially under-rode the trailer.

Deal was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanco EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.