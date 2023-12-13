Fatal Crash In Fostoria

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a hospital in Fostoria.

The crash happened at approximately 6:40 Tuesday night on Van Buren Street in Fostoria.

The Highway Patrol says its preliminary investigation shows that a Ford pickup, operated by Howard Stevenson, 58, of Bloomdale, was southwest on Van Buren Street when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway struck a sidewalk and then went off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle then continued through the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital parking lot, striking the hospital.

The driver and passenger were both taken into the hospital for treatment.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transferred by air ambulance to ProMedica of Toledo Hospital.

The passenger, identified as Penny S. Stevenson, 55, of Bloomdale, succumbed to fatal injuries at the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Fostoria PD, Fostoria Fire Department and Franks towing.