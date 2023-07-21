Fatal Crash In Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

It happened on State Route 613 near County Road 139 at approximately 7:45 Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says Joshua Dutton, 36, was westbound on State Route 613 when his car went off the left side of the road and struck a tree in the front yard of a house in the 8000 block.

Dutton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

His body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Hanco EMS, the Pleasant and Portage McComb Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.