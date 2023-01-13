Fatal Crash In Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man from McComb was killed in a crash a little southeast of the village.

The crash happened at Township Road 131 and County Road 97 at 6:39 Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said David Aller, 65, of McComb, was driving his car northbound on Township Road 131 and failed to yield at the County Road 97 intersection.

Aller’s car collided with a car that was eastbound on County Road 97 being driven by Steven Schroeder, 55, of McComb.

Aller was ejected from his car and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Schroeder was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where his injuries were treated.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation and impairment is not suspected to be a factor.