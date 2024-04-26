Fatal Crash In Putnam County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on April 25, 2024, at approximately 12:20 P.M. at the intersection of Old State Route 65 and County Road M in Putnam County.

Andrew Ellerbrock, age 31, of Ottawa, was traveling south on Old State Route 65 in a 2017 GMC Sierra.

Ramon Ramos-Villa, age 44, of Leipsic, was traveling west on County Road M in a 2007 Ford Edge.

Ramos-Villa failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by Ellerbrock’s vehicle.

Ramos-Villa’s vehicle overturned before coming to rest.

Feliciano Ramos-Villa, age 34, of Pandora, was occupying the front-right seat of the vehicle driven by Ramon Ramos-Villa and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ramon Ramos-Villa was transported by Life Flight to Mercy Health, St. Rita’s in Lima for his injuries.

Ellerbrock was transported by ambulance to Ambulatory Care Center for minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by: Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, Putnam County Coroner, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Ottawa EMS, Glandorf Fire Department and DAB Towing & Automotive Service Center LLC. The crash remains under investigation.