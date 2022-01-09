Fatal Crash In Seneca County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Tiffin man was killed in a crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened on U.S. 224 at mile post 4 in Loudon Township at 2:37 Friday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says Dwayne Stephens Jr., 40, of Tiffin, was driving his car eastbound on U.S. 224 and Eugene Ward, 69, of Tiffin, was driving his truck westbound and the two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane.

A third vehicle struck debris from the crash and became disabled.

The Highway Patrol says Stephens Jr. died from injuries suffered in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol says Ward suffered serious injuries, as did a passenger in his vehicle, Patricia Ward, 65, of Tiffin.

The Highway Patrol said Eugene Ward was not wearing a seat belt while Patricia Ward was.

Both were flown by medical helicopter to a Toledo Hospital.

Assisting on scene were Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bascom Fire, Seneca County EMS, Seneca County CERT, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Seneca County Coroner, and D & D Towing.