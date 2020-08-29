Fatal Crash In Seneca County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man from Michigan died after a crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened at about 8:20 Friday night at the intersection of State Route 635 and County Road 592, in northwest Seneca County.

The highway patrol says Riccardo Thompson, of Detroit, was northbound on State Route 635 when an SUV that was eastbound on County Road 592 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck his car.

The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and into a cornfield.

The highway patrol says Thompson was taken to a hospital in Tiffin where he died.

The highway patrol says the driver of the SUV, Emily Stall, of Findlay, and a passenger, Clarence Durliat, of Findlay, sustained minor injuries and were not transported to a hospital.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.