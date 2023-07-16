Fatal Crash In Wood County

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash south of Bowling Green.

It happened on Rudolph Road near Powell Road at 7:36 Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Austin Ogg, 22, of Cygnet, was driving his car southbound on Rudolph Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with a pickup truck that was northbound.

The sheriff’s office said Ogg was pronounced deceased at the scene, while a passenger in his vehicle, Markis Higley, 20, of Leipsic, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said Ogg and Higley were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was wearing their seatbelt.