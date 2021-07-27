Fatal Crash In Wyandot County

A man was killed when his car went off the road in Wyandot County and overturned in a field.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 8:30 Tuesday morning on County Highway 39 just west of Township Highway 10.

Deputies arrived to find the crash scene on the north side of County Highway 39 and west of Township Highway 10.

Deputies also discovered the car’s lone occupant, Nicholas Arthur Frombaugh, 33, of Nevada, Ohio.

The sheriff’s office says Frombaugh was eastbound on County Highway 39 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway and overturned in a bean field.

The car came to rest on its top.

Frombaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.