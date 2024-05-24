Fatal Crash Involving Train Near Hancock/Seneca County Line

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a fatal crash involving a train in Loudon Township, in Seneca County.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. 224, just west of U.S. 23.

The preliminary investigation showed a Kia Soul, operated by Ellen Atherton, 72, Arlington, was driving northeast on U.S. 224 and went through a lowered railroad gate arm.

The Kia was struck by a northbound CSX train and pushed off the left side of the roadway, before striking a utility pole.

Ellen Atherton and the front-seat passenger, Rex Atherton, 75, Arlington, suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bascom Joint Fire District, Bascom EMS, Seneca County EMS, Seneca County Coroner’s Office, CSX Police Department, Seneca County Community Emergency Response Team and Keller Brothers Enterprise. The crash remains under investigation