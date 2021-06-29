The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Findlay.

The Highway Patrol says a silver 2018 Kia Rio was being driven northbound on I-75 near County Road 99 around 4 a.m. Tuesday when it went off the right side of the interstate and struck a sign post.

The car then caught on fire.

Responding Troopers tried to put out the fire but could not.

The Findlay Fire Department responded and fully extinguished the fire.

The Highway Patrol says its unknown what caused the driver to drive off the side of the interstate.

Due to the fire the identity of the driver was not able to be immediately confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation.