Fatal Crash On State Route 15 Near Vanlue

One person was killed and others injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 15 near Vanlue.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on State Route 15 at Township Road 198.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Della S. Fellure-Dowdy, 59, of Mansfield, was driving south on Township Road 198 in a Chevy Equinox.

Investigators say Della stopped at the stop sign at State Route 15 and then proceeded to cross over westbound State Route 15 and struck a westbound Jeep being driven by Jennifer Gilmurray, 46, of Baldwin, Michigan.

Della’s vehicle came to rest on the northwest corner of State Route 15 and 198.

Jennifer’s Jeep then went off the road to the left, crossed the median and into the eastbound lanes of State Route 15 where it struck an eastbound Ford Escape being driven by Trevor Smith, 31, of Alvada.

Jennifer’s Jeep finally came to rest in the ditch on the south side of State Route 15.

The sheriff’s office says Della was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office says Jennifer and three passengers were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Trevor Smith was not injured.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.