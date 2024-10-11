Fatal Drug Overdoses Down Significantly In Hancock County

ADAMHS says drug overdose deaths in Hancock County have dropped 60 percent in three years, but those working behind the scenes to continue that trend say there is more work is needed.

ADAMHS is the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

Officials say, while it is difficult to determine exactly what has brought the significant decline, increased harm reduction efforts are likely a considerable part of the reason.

Hancock Public Health has made Narcan (Nalaxone) easier and less expensive and even has made the overdose-reversing drug available in public vending machines.

Kalynn Sommers is Harm Reduction Coordinator at Hancock Public Health.

ADAMHS says suicide deaths have also gone down during the same period.

The picture above is from Hancock County Overdose Awareness Day in August.

Hancock Public Health reminds people that they have Narcan available through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) as a way to combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

Additionally, Nalox boxes are located throughout the county where people can get Narcan if they need it.