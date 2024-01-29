Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Findlay.

The Findlay Fire Department, Findlay Police Department, and Hanco were dispatched to 2315 Ivy Lane in reference to a structure fire at 4:09 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was within an apartment complex building and the fire was contained mostly within a single unit.

The police department says a male was found inside the apartment unit and was later pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to investigate the fire.

The identity of the deceased male is being withheld, pending further investigation.