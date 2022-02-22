Fatal Fire In Fostoria

Two people were found dead inside a mobile home that was on fire in Fostoria.

The fire happened on Monday at the Poplar Village Mobile Home Park on Axline Street just outside the city limits on the south side of town.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says responding deputies and fire personnel arrived to find fire and heavy smoke coming from the trailer.

While fighting the blaze, fire personnel from the Bascom Fire Department, Fostoria Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department discovered two bodies inside.

The sheriff’s office said Richard Prenzlin, 48, and Monique Jones, 51, lived at the residence.

Detectives from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the coroner’s office were requested to the scene to assist with the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victims of this devastating fire,” said Sheriff Stevens.