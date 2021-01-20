Fatal Fire In Fostoria

A person was killed in a house fire in Fostoria.

The fire department responded to 800 Woodward Avenue at 7:12 Wednesday morning to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the mobile home.

Firefighters entered the structure in search of a reported person inside.

A male was found dead inside the mobile home.

All off-duty personnel were called in to fight the fire.

Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division was called for manpower and an engine.

Bascom EMS was called to handle EMS runs in the City.

Findlay Fire also assisted.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office was called in to investigate the fire. The cause is undetermined.

Crews remained on scene for about five hours conducting overhaul operations.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending an autopsy.

The Fostoria Fire Division is reminding everyone that working smoke detectors in your home can save lives.

And if you are unable to obtain one on your own, they will make some available to you.